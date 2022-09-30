KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Scott Whittaker stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to show us how you can add a “pop” to a 2 ingredient cake that is bursting with flavor. Next we head back in time as Chef Scott shows us a 3 ingredient “Mayo Biscuit”.

Chef Scott’s first recipe is for a 2 ingredient cake that is time and budget friendly. Using any boxed caked mix, make sure to use the entire box, then add roughly two cups of your chosen soda. It seems the sodas that work best are fruit sodas such as strawberry and orange as they will add the most flavor to your cakes. Mix the two together thoroughly and then pour this mixture into your cake mold sheet. Bake at 375 for roughly 10 minutes keeping a close eye on your cakes so they do not burn. Let cool, decorate however you wish and enjoy!

Next up are Chef Scott’s simple mayo biscuits, a staple of East Tennessee autumn traditions. Using only three ingredients that can be found at any local grocery store, these flavorful biscuits can be eaten solo or used for amazing BBQ sandwiches. Flour, Mayo, and Milk combine to make these biscuits and from there the choice is up to you. Chef Scott likes to add shredded cheddar cheese for delectable cheddar biscuits that will keep the family coming back for more.

For more information on these recipes and more visit the Chef Scott Whittaker Facebook Page.