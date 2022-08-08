KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else.

Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college.

Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School of Knoxville and Elijah McGinnis, senior at Hardin Valley Academy were both awarded the title of Student Leader in Knoxville.

This eight-week summer internship has provided them with first-hand experiences in serving their communities. This internship is exceptionally special due to Mahfouz and McGiunnis receiving a paid internship to enhance workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits. One non-profit they have partnered with is The Restoration House of East Tennessee. Both student leaders have been able to work closely with children and serve other underserved communities.

Both students were selected among many applicants.

Mahfouz is the founder of the nonprofit Heals with Meals that teaches kids the relationship between confidence and nutrition while also providing healthy foods for underserved children. She spreads her mission to young girls about nutrition through Girls, Inc. and also tutors in her free time.

McGinnis serves as President of the District Youth Council for the A.M.E. Zion Church where he has created the ability to implement youth programs for the kids in the ministry. He has also fronted environmental cleanup projects in the Knoxville area. McGinnis also serves as a leader in his school’s marching band, concert band, and percussion ensemble, where he was chosen as the Percussion Section Leader.

It is no surprise these two are embarking on a bigger future.

Peri is headed to the University of Tennessee to study Pre-Med and Elijah is heading to Tennessee Tech to study and further his skills in music.

For more information on the Bank of America Student Leader’s program, visit their website.