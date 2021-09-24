2021 Knoxville National Drive Electric Week Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Curious about electric cars but don’t know where to find out more? National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) is coming to Knoxville to help out.

NDEW is an annual celebration and outreach involving hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) activities in cities coast to coast and internationally. The goals are to share the experiences of electric vehicles and electric vehicle owners and bring information about the many reasons to adopt electric vehicles to consumers, policymakers, the media, and the general public.

Learn about EV cost savings, comfort, power, and quiet rides with zero tailpipe emissions. All major automotive manufacturers are growing their EV lines, and many EV models will be on display. Display vehicles include rarities like the Fisker Karma and the regional premier of the Arcimoto SRK. Others on display include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt, and all current models of Tesla. The event will host electric and hybrid vehicles from many local dealers. Some EVs will be available for attendees to drive. This year’s goal is for 100 Knoxville area EV drivers to bring their cars and talk about their experiences and the benefits of going electric.

The Knoxville NDEW Drive Electric Festival will be at the Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley campus from 10AM to 3PM on Saturday, September 25th. More information is available from the National Drive Electric Week webpage at driveelectricweek.org

This event is hosted by the Knoxville Electric Vehicle Association, Drive Electric Tennessee, and Pellissippi State Community College. National Drive Electric Week is organized by Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EV Hybrid Noire.