KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy a weekend full of entertainment, education, and fun.

The 2022 Dogwood Arts Home and Garden show will be running through Feb. 11-13 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including on stage entertainment, over 30 makers and artists, and daily giveaways.

All throughout the weekend, the main stage will have live music, “how to” workshops, and expert panels.

Kids will also have their own space throughout the event. Kids can meet with PBS characters, and also dabble in many arts and crafts activities.

Get out this weekend and enjoy over 10,000 square feet of Grand Gardens and home displays.

This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Dogwood Arts, which allows them to put on various events throughout the year.

For more information on the Dogwood Arts Home and Garden show, visit their website.