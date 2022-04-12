KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heart health in women presents many signs to look out for.

The America Heart Association ensures to do their part in heart health awareness, and this month, they are focusing on helping women become aware and take charge of their heart and cardiovascular disease.

Liz Stowers, Go Red for Women Campaign Chair, stopped in to discuss the importance and understanding women need to have in regards to their own heart health.

On Thursday, April 21 the AHA will be holding a luncheon called “Reclaiming our Rhythm.” The event will feature networking opportunities, finger foods, drinks and even a special presentation from keynote speaker, Jannetta Jamerson. The event will dive deeper into cardiovascular disease in women.

Heart diseases is the leading cause of death in women, due to different risk factors such as pregnancy and menopause, women have become more susceptible to dealing with a silent killer.

For more information on the luncheon and cardiovascular disease in women, visit their website.