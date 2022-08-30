ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Look up for a show like no other.

The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show is back after a 6 year hiatus. On September 10 and 11 at McGee Tyson Airport, join in on an air show for the whole family.

This experience is a rare one in that the air show only happens years apart. The last show was in 2016, which followed the first one in 2000.

The event is free, however, event organizers strongly suggest parking passes for convenience. Parking passes can be purchased online.

Enjoy food, friendly kid activities, and so much more. Children will also have the opportunity to learn while having fun with STEM activates on both days. Stationary aircrafts will be onsite for anyone to go in and see a cockpit up close. But most of the fun isn’t found on solid ground.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the air show among other air acts that will have you amazed. From tricks, flips, and speed this air show experience is unlike any other.

For a full list of activities and schedule, visit their website.