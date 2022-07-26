GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities at an upcoming event.

The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest is gearing up to bring you an experience like no other. On Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, fan goers of the event will be able to meet and spend personal time with child, present, and even rising stars. Tickets are online now.

From comics, voice actors, superheroes, villains, and so much more you will be able to meet some of your favorite TV and movie personalities in one room.

Stars from Harry Potter, Roseanne, Pirate’s of the Caribbean, Dragon Ball Z, Leave it to Beaver, and more will be on site both days.

There will also be local vendors onsite ready to share their work and craft with you. If you are also wanting to get in on the action, get ready to participate in a cosplay costume contest.

For more information and the full lineup list, visit their website.