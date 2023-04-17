KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 10th annual Asian Fest is gearing up and you have a chance to get involved in a special way.

Asian Fest will encompass on August 25 and 26 at World’s Fair Park, but you do not have to wait to start celebrating.

Asian Fest posters and flyers have been made by local artists over the years and there is still time to throw your design into the ring for their 10th celebration. The deadline for poster submissions will be Friday, April 21. Enter online.

This year’s theme is a symbol of the success the Asian Festival has accomplished over the years, as well as a call to support world peace and love for their neighbors. Artists will also need to add the Asian Fest Logo as well as a scannable barcode to their poster. Check out last year’s winners here.

They have already seen many colorful submissions.

1st place winner will receive $250, as well as having their poster used as the main flyer to advertise Asian Fest.

2nd place winner will receive $100 and 3rd place winner will receive $50.

If you are ready to dive into Asian culture sooner, their annual Taste of Asia returns on Saturday, May 13 at The Emporium. Tickets are now on sale.

Attendees will be immersed in Asian dishes from various countries including the Philippines, India, Indonesia, and more. Proceeds from this event will go towards Asian Fest planning and other expenses.

For more information on the Asian American culture in Knoxville, visit their website.