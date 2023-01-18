KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Snap a picture for memories to last.

January 18 is officially International Selfie at a Museum Day. It originated in London by a man named Mar Dixon. He wanted to show that although you cannot touch many pieces in a museum, you can certainly find other ways to remember these special moments.

The East Tennessee Historical Society Museum is getting in on the selfie action and encouraging many to come by and snap away.

You can see exhibits such as Lights! Camera! East Tennessee! which celebrates the film and movie making industry that has come out of the region. They also have the exact rifle that belonged to Appalachia icon, Davy Crockett.

The museum is also taking part in a national effort called, Museum for All. Those who are on food stamp programs all across the country are able to visit select museums at a discounted or comped price.

The East Tennessee Historical Society Museum and Children’s Museum in Oak Ridge are two who are participating in this.

For more information and to visit the museum yourself, visit their website.