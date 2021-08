KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 20th Annual LA Cruizers Car Show is pulling into Campbell County on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. The car show will take place at Campbell County High School, located at 150 Cougar Lane, Jacksboro, TN.

Proceeds from the show will go toward the Campbell County Cancer Association, Honor Guard, as well as helping to buy Christmas presents for children in need and baskets for those who are not able to get out of their homes.