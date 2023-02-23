GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — They say the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Why not eat it all day?

The 2nd Annual Pancake Week in Gatlinburg will be kicking off on Monday, February 26 and running through Saturday, March 4.

Restaurants and eateries all over Gatlinburg will be highlighting their best pancake menu items.

Pancake week symbolizes a staple part of the Gatlinburg experience. Many enjoy their pancakes around their friends and family, and Gatlinburg is known for bringing them closer together. With over one hundred attractions in the city, pancakes ensure you will have a full stomach as you get ready to tackle the day.

Here are some of the entering restaurants you can eat your way through:

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin:

As you enter the Gatlinburg Parkway you will be greeted by one of their many locations. Flapjack’s is ready to cater to all of your breakfast needs. If you are ready for a plethora of toppings, flavors, and syrups, then this is your spot.

Crockett’s Breakfast Camp:

When thinking about going to Crockett’s make sure you’re hungry and you company coming with you because everything that is served at this establishment is more than enough for one person. From their 10 pound skillet to their pancakes being at least 1 inch thick, it may be a challenge to get through the entire meal. However, you are sure to leave satisfied. Everything is made fresh has the perfect amount of flavor no matter what you decide to order. Their staple cakes are made with our secret recipe, and you won’t find anything quite like them in town! You can’t go wrong with the classic, or you can try their fried cinnamon roll covered in caramel sauce. These are only some of the options Crockett’s Breakfast Camp has, and if you’re not feeling full by just reading this, head over to their website for a full menu.

The Log Cabin Pancake House:

Located in the heart of Gatlinburg, you will feel right at home in their cozy log cabin. With several fireplaces and rocking chairs, you are greeted with the perfect southern charm. This local, family-owned business is the first pancake house in Sevier County. The initially operated in Pigeon Forge before moving to this location in the late 70s. Family members that run The Log Cabin Pancake House work hard by greeting you at the door to even making your food.

Little House of Pancakes:

Walking into Little House of Pancakes you will find mostly locals laughing, catching up and of course, enjoying pancakes. Nearly everything is made from scratch. The traditional pancakes nice, light and fluffy, but if you’d like to add a little more flavor, you can add bananas, blueberries, peaches, strawberries, cherries, chocolate chips, apples, or pecans. No matter how you choose to enjoy your pancakes at LHOP, the experience is guaranteed to be a tasty one. To learn more, check out their Facebook page.

Pancake Pantry:

If you ever see a line along The Village in Gatlinburg, now you know why. The Pancake Pantry takes pancakes to a whole other level. This is the spot to bring the whole family as they cater many of their pancakes towards a child’s imagination. Their team and staff work hard to ensure you have a warm and welcoming stay in Gatlinburg.

Maddie Mae’s:

This may come as a shock, since Maddie Mae’s is known for their steamed and press sandwiches since 2004, but the lunch Hotspot in Athens, TN has made its way to Gatlinburg and serve their ice cream and coffee. For Gatlinburg Pancake Week, they are adding two items to their menu. Their Maple Pancake Shakes and Pancake Latte are here to steal the show. You can enjoy pancakes in a new form, and to top it off, each drink is offered with a mini pancake. To learn more about Maddie Mae’s visit their website.