MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption.

Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs

Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home for 3 months. Peaches was born with a birth defect that required her back leg to be amputated. Regardless of this setback, she is very outgoing and can fully support herself.

The Blount County Animal Center prefers appointments when coming by and visiting with their animals. For more information and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.