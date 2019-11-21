3 million holiday lights, 2 million pounds of ice and thousands of poinsettias deck the halls at the Gaylord Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center is decking the halls with boughs of holly and topping it off with more than 3 million lights and 15,000 poinsettias this holiday season!

Two million pounds of ice top off the holiday decorations with an ice sculpture exhibit called ICE: A Christmas Story, where ice carvers from Harbin, China detail the story of this beloved holiday classic.

Check out all of the holiday happenings at the Gaylord Opryland’s 36th annual, ‘A Country Christmas’ by booking a ‘thrill and chill’ package for all of the holiday fun!