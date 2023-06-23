KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Mopars Car Club is bringing their annual car show, “Fun in the Sun” to Chilhowee Park this weekend. The 34th annual event will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The event, which comes to Chilhowee Park every June, will feature some of the best Mopars in East Tennessee. Proceeds from the show will go to support the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad, which provides aid to people in distress during certain traumas.

The event will feature a live DJ, food trucks, and more onsite activities for all to enjoy.

The East Tennessee Mopars Car Club was formed by a group of Mopar enthusiasts in 1988. Different makes, models, and years of Mopars make up the club’s impressive membership. The club takes part in various car shows and events all throughout East Tennessee.

To learn more about the Mopars Car Club and to get involved, check out their website.