KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas classics are coming to life with a huge holiday concert.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be holding their 35th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert on Dec. 17th through Dec. 19th, at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Favorite Christmas classics will be heard as well as entertainment from special guests. The Knoxville Choral Society, Webb School of Knoxville Select Ensembles, and GO! Contemporary Dance Works will also be performing at the symphony.

The event is sponsored by various Clayton businesses around East Tennessee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.