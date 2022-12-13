KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A full show of your favorite holiday songs come to life with the 36th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert.

Performances run from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Click here for specific times and tickets.

The event is put on by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra while also featuring dancers, singers, and other musicians. Go! Contemporary Dance Works, The Knoxville Choral Society, and more will be helping bring this show to life.

Throughout the 36 years of this show’s history, the KSO strives to bring diversity and inclusion in this tradition. This year they will feature an Irish theme. Irish band, Four Leaf Peat will be bringing some luck to the stage throughout the show. Concert goers are encouraged to wear green.

Musical Director, Aram Dermirjian, says he is happy to be a part of this staple concert in Knoxville. “The Clayton Holiday Concerts are designed to be fun for the whole family, and I am thrilled to be presenting this lively, soulful Celtic-themed celebration featuring the KSO and a heavy-hitting lineup of guests,” he says. “We hope everyone wears their favorite green top and comes ready to join the party!”

For more information and to keep up with the KSO, visit their website and Facebook page.