KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Don’t be a chicken and try out this highly anticipated contest.

The Man Show will be happening from Friday, March 3-4 at Jacob Building at Chilhowie Park. The weekend will be packed with fun, family-free events, and food.

The 3rd Annual Craven Wings Challenge is back and taking place several times throughout the event. The qualifying rounds have been taking place for just one month at several Craven Wing locations across East Tennessee. The finale happens every year at the Man Show and they are ready to bring on the heat.

The final qualifying round starts at 3:00pm on Friday, March 3 and the finale competition will be held the following day.

The person to eat the most wings in two minutes will be crowned a chicken trophy. Last year’s winner won with 17 wings.

Take a look at last year’s competition.

Craven Wings is an independent, family-owned business. Their wings do not have antibiotics, steroids, hormones and are always gluten free. They offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery at all three locations.

Justin Cress, owner, says their motto is “Serving God’s Food to God’s People in God’s Way.”

Visit their website to learn more and find the nearest location to you.