KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A treasured and beloved craft will soon be on display for you to see.

The 41st Annual Smoky Mountain Quilters Show will be held on August 5th and 6th at the Knoxville Expo Center. Quilts will be on display for many to come by and admire as well as even purchase.

Local vendors and food will also be on-site for you and the whole family to make a day out of.

The Smoky Mountain Quilters Club meets regularly on the first Tuesday of every month at the Messiah Lutheran Church. All are welcome to join and be a part of a guild that has been around since 1980.

They offer quilting workshops, charity projects, community outreach, and lasting friendships.

For more information on the SMQ Show and how you can continue following their success, visit their website.