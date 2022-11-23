GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November 27th at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The festival includes photos with Santa, a children’s craft and play area, and of course beautifully decorated trees as far as the eye can see. Sponsored by Hospitality Solutions the proceeds from this event go to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

Last year this event raised $50,000 to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and $10,000 to the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund. The Boys and Girls Club supports local youth across Sevier county and builds their skill sets while they are not at school or home.

For more information or to see photos from previous years of this event visit the City of Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees website