4th and Gill neighborhood expecting nearly 1,000 trick-or-treaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One Knoxville family is going big for another year of Halloween festivities in Old North Knoxville.

“We started this process over 30 years ago,” Allen Osborne, a resident of Knoxville’s 4th and Gill neighborhood, said. Osborne said this tradition began with his children, and has carried on today, for not only his grandchildren, but for the Knoxville community.

“To me and my family, it’s a time of gathering for our neighborhood,” Osborne said.

“It’s a year-long process for us getting everything together, but it’s so good for the children to be able to have a piece of Halloween, that they may not ever get to see in their lifetime.”

Osborne said the set-up for his home in the neighborhood begins in October, and he slowly builds up to the finale on Halloween night.

“Getting ready for Halloween is getting the lights together and making sure the yard is safe for the kids to play in as they’re trick-or-treating,” Osborne said, but the icing on the cake are some of the hand-crafted tombstones he has on display in his front yard.

For local resident Kaye Graybeal, Osborne’s generosity to the community is what makes their neighborhood one of a kind.

“It represents the spirit and the camaraderie this neighborhood has,” Graybeal said. “We have lots of gatherings, like potlucks and neighborhood clean-ups, and to see Allen do this every year is another representation of the community we have here.”

The Osborne home is open to all during Halloween night, and Osborne said the trick-or-treaters came out in record numbers last year. The Osborne family is expecting close to 1,000 visitors to the 4th and Gill neighborhood this evening, and encourage everyone to stop by to see this family holiday tradition in action.