KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spend your summer evenings with free live music, food, and family fun.

ORNL Federal Credit Union has the best way to keep you this summer with their 4th annual concert series. If you missed their first show in June, you still have three more opportunities to get in on the fun. This free concert series will be held at A.K. Bissel Park on 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Food trucks ans activities for kids will be onsite.

Each concert will feature some of the best Bluegrass and Americana music from local and national bands.

July 16: Jim Lauderdale featuring The Alex Leach Band

August 20: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway featuring Barnstar!

September 17: Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowler

ORNL Federal Credit Union says this is just one of the many ways they are doing their part to stay connected and close with the community.

For more information on the music series and also how to get connected with ONRL, visit their website.