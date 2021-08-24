5 Ways to Honor Your Body

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Right now is one of the busiest times of the year, and it’s only going to get busier with fall and the holidays right around the corner. So, how do you get everything done while still caring for yourself? Author and empowerment coach Cristi Christensen shares 5 Ways to Honor Your Body from her book “Chakra Rituals.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Man wanted for murder and assault by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

Search for man wanted for attacking woman walking her dog

Knoxville man's family stuck in Afghanistan

Knox County Schools hiring

National Guard members deployed to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Report released after baby injured in dog attack at Knox County home