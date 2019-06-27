5G and the future of smart techology with US Cellular

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–There’s always something new and exciting in the tech world and today we are taking a look at some of the hottest advances this summer. From the latest Google partnership to the newest mobile devices and talk of 5G technology, wireless tech has been popular news recently. U.S. Cellular is here to break it all down for us and tell us what it means for consumers. Plus we also breakdown what 5G devices mean for consumers. 5G is the latest generation of cellular wireless technology, with improvements designed to allow greater speed (to move more data), lower latency (to be more responsive), and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once (for sensors and smart devices).Our friend Jenn Simmons from US Cellular joins us to explain all the new tech terms! Is here to break it all down for us..