5K for Parkinson’s Disease to benefit PJ Parkinson’s Support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – PJ Parkinson’s Support is excited to bring back THE WALK/5K Run for Parksonson’s. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ijams Nature Center. Registration begins at 8:00 am, with the 5K run kicking off at 9:00 am and the 1K walk starting at 10:00 am.

The goal of our 3rd annual Walk-a-Thon and 5K Run is to help people better understand this progressive nervous system disorder and offer patients and their families a caring environment full of support.

You can find more information at pjparkinsons.org.

