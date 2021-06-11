6 Daily Rituals for Empowerment

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cristi Christensen is a global empowerment coach and author. Her upcoming book, Chakra Rituals: Awakening the Wild Woman Within, is set to be released this August, and offers a seven-week program to guide readers through the ancient science of Chakras in an easy and accessible way to enliven and empower the reader. The program includes immersive exercises such as vinyasa yoga, writing contemplation and embodiment. Cristi teaches how to activate each Chakra, to claim your power and positively transform your life..

This week, Cristi gave us 6 Daily Rituals for Empowerment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.