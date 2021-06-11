KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cristi Christensen is a global empowerment coach and author. Her upcoming book, Chakra Rituals: Awakening the Wild Woman Within, is set to be released this August, and offers a seven-week program to guide readers through the ancient science of Chakras in an easy and accessible way to enliven and empower the reader. The program includes immersive exercises such as vinyasa yoga, writing contemplation and embodiment. Cristi teaches how to activate each Chakra, to claim your power and positively transform your life..

This week, Cristi gave us 6 Daily Rituals for Empowerment.