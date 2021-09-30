KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s been a lot of buzz around the new Ford Bronco. So, we’re getting an up close and personal look at the new design and its features from our friends at Ted Russell Ford & Lincoln.
What are some features we should look for on the exterior in the Bronco?
- Removable doors & roof
- Swing rear gate that opens up to 150 degrees
- 3 tow hooks: 2 in the front and 1 in the back
What are features we should look for on the interior of the new Bronco?
- 2 LCD screens: 1 in the instrument cluster and 1 in the center for entertainment options
- G.O.A.T. modes: Normal – perfect for every day driving, ECO – designed to help save fuel, Sport – adds an extra kick of power, Slippery – for driving in rain, snow and slushy road conditions, Sand – for specifically driving over sand and loose surfaces, Baja – for navigating deserts
- Wireless charging and several charging ports throughout the vehicle available