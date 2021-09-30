KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s been a lot of buzz around the new Ford Bronco. So, we’re getting an up close and personal look at the new design and its features from our friends at Ted Russell Ford & Lincoln.

What are some features we should look for on the exterior in the Bronco?

Removable doors & roof

Swing rear gate that opens up to 150 degrees

3 tow hooks: 2 in the front and 1 in the back

What are features we should look for on the interior of the new Bronco?