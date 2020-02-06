6 Things You Need to Know: Spotting “imposter scams”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have you received a suspicious call from someone trying to gain your trust, and trying to convince you to send them money? This is known as an “imposter scam”, and it was the top financial scam of 2019. This consists of someone calling or emailing you impersonating a government entity, a well-known business, or a family member in an emergency.

Taylor Hays of Homesource East Tennessee explains the imposter scam can come in many forms, include:

The top government imposter scam was the Social Security Scam followed closely by the IRS Scam. Remember, Caller ID’s can be faked. A SS Scam victim gets a call from someone saying they are from the Social Security Office and that a no-bail warrant has been issued for your arrest. They say that armed police or Marshall will come to your home to arrest you. It plays on fear and anxiety and resulted in an average loss of $1,500

An IRS Scam victim gets a call from an “agent” who may give you a “badge number” and may even know the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number. They use similar fear tactics as the SS Scammers. Average loss of $1,000