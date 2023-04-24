KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calling all lovers of plant-based diets and dishes.

The 6th annual Vegfest will be on Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Knoxville Expo Center.

Vegfest will bring top plant-based foods from 18 different food vendors, kid’s activities, and more. Many vendors are also traveling near and far to bring their best to Knoxville. Other states include Ashville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, and more.

The event is also bringing education to those who already follow a plant-based diet, or those who are interested in making the switch. Several booths with hold discussions on the health benefits, as well as cooking and gardening demonstrations for those wanting to get hands-on.

Vegfest is also adding a new component to the schedule this year. The Physician Panel will feature doctors and other health professionals ready to answer your questions and bring expertise about what eating a plant-based diet could do for their health.

Healthy Taste is putting this event on for the 6th year in a row. They started Vegfest in Chattanooga and brought its popularity to Knoxville shortly after. Their mission is to bring education and empowerment through the journey of vegan diets. They say happiness and healthiness can be found through nutritious and satiating food.

For more information on Vegfest and other programs put on by Healthy Taste, visit their website.