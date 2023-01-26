KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chocolatefest Knoxville is back to satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth. After two years off due to covid, the event is finally back. It’s a combination of shopping and eating all in one. Guests can sample chocolates from area chocolatiers, restaurants, and bakeries.

It’s a one-stop shop for anyone’s Valentine’s Day needs or just enjoying a chocolate-filled experience. Those wanting to attend can purchase VIP tickets to enjoy a 45-minute tasting at a time they choose that’s available, or just pay general admission to enter the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.