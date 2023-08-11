KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 7th Annual Dog Daze returns to Farragut on Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13. The three-day festival promises to provide plenty of fun, food, shopping and competition.

At the festival, people will enjoy one of the best canine events in East Tennessee, including the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs canine diving competition. During the event, watch dogs catch some serious air, during the “BIG AIR” event. Winners will be announced in the pro, semi-pro, contender and amateur finals.

Dog Daze, located in the Village Green Shopping Center, is free to attend. People can bring their pets and watch the competition. There will be more than three dozen food and entertainment vendors.

To stay up to date on the next event in Farragut, visit their website.