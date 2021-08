KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your clubs ready for the 7th Annual Play Fore Kennedy & Lincoln Golf Tournament presented by Patriot Homecare. The tournament will be played on Saturday, August 28 at the Oak Ridge Country Club.

All proceeds benefit The Kennedy Ladd Foundation and the FIGHT to Cure MPS1 Hurler Syndrome. You can find more information at kennedyladd.org.