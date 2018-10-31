80 years of arts and crafts in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - For more than 80 years, the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community has provided Gatlinburg visitors and locals with handmade arts and crafts.

“But it didn’t start out like that,” said Jann Peitso, artist and owner of A. Jann Peitso, Art.

Peitso said the craft community in the Smokies began shortly after 1934, with the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“It began with just a few people doing some things because it was out of necessity. They didn’t realize they were crafting,” Peitso said.

For many of the mountain people at the time, their crafts were a form of bartering back and forth to make ends meet, but Peitso said visitors began come from all over the country, desiring handmade crafts to take back home to friends in families.

“That’s what really started the craft industry here,” Peitso said.

One of the earliest artisans in the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community, passed away and left a legacy known today as the Cliff Dwellers Gallery. Today, the building is owned and operated by four local women. One of the owners, Louise Bales, said this community is one of the best places to be, as an artist, especially as a native of East Tennessee.

“I was born and raised on the main street in Downtown Gatlinburg, and it’s just wonderful to be apart of something that you grew up with,” Bales said.

Like Bales, Robert Alewine of Alewine Pottery can agree that serving thousands of people from across the world in Gatlinburg is a pretty amazing thing.

“The nice thing about what I do, is that I get the joy of making things with my hands, and then people come here and give me money for it, and it’s the coolest thing,” Alewine said.

Alewine has built a 30-year legacy in the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts community and said the arts and crafts community portrays a different type of experience when visiting Gatlinburg.

“Our community has its own distinct flavor of Gatlinburg; you can find people working with every medium there is, and they’re in their shops and they’re there to meet you and they’re there to talk to you and show you what they do. It’s nice to be apart of that.”

The Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is home to more than 100 different artisans and craftsmen, creating the largest group of independent artisans in the nation. The community is situated on an eight-mile loop, for people to visit year-round to find those specialty handmade items for loved ones all year-round.



























