KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 865 Alliance is bringing men’s and women’s soccer to Knoxville with professionally run and operated NPSL and WPSL Teams to start play in 2023, according to their website.

865 Alliance Men’s and Women’s teams are led by Jon Schneider, who is the president and general manager, and the vice president, Josh Gray. Their mission is to provide excellence in training, development and the teaching of life lessons through the game of soccer, they state. They aim to develop players into their full potential and help them attain future opportunities to continue their soccer careers.

To learn more visit 865 Alliance, visit their website.