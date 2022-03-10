KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for something to do for date night, a bachelor party, youth group outings or just hanging out with friends, a local axe throwing business has you covered.

865 Axe Throwing, located on the site of Babelay Farms at 5821 Babelay Road, is Knoxville’s first outdoor axe throwing range. After experiencing the joy of axe throwing themselves, owners Weston and Penny Babelay decided to open up their business so other East Tennesseans could join in on the fun.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food and drinks (beer, cider and wine) to 865 Axe Throwing. To find out more about this business, you can head to the 865 Axe Throwing website for more information.