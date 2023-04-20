KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Want to let out a little anger? Maybe you just like throwing things? 865 Axe Throwing is the place for you then. 865 Axe Throwing is Knoxville’s premier outdoor axe-throwing location.

Take a trip to the 100-year-old farm and have the time of your life with axe throwing, bonfires, and fun for the whole family. There is always something for you to do at 865 Axe Throwing.

Not only do they have their farm where you can visit, but 865 Axe Throwing also has two mobile trailers that you can enjoy as well. Booking your axe-throwing trailer is as easy as calling them or visiting their website. You can bring the fun to you and enjoy a good time.

865 Axe Throwing not only is fun, but educational as well. Partnering with local farms, they bring you Not Your Average Farm Tour every month from April until November. Get an inside look at what all they have to offer and how they help the community any chance they get.

865 Axe Throwing is one of the major sponsors for the Knox Rox Benefit Concert, being held on their farm on April 29th from 5 pm to 9 pm.

For more information on 865 Axe Throwing, you can visit their website.