8th Annual “Spring” Home & Garden Show set for this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Area HOME & GARDEN SHOW is coming! Over 100 LOCAL and regional companies will display and present products and services for the homeowners.

The big event days are Saturday and Sunday, March 6th & 7th. The HOME & GARDEN SHOW will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway. The hours are Saturday, 10:00 AM –

5:00 PM and Sunday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

• See the newest in-home improvement products & services.

• Furnishings, accessories, decorating & remodeling ideas.

• The latest from floor to roof, patio to pool, inside & out.

• Be sure to visit the Beautiful Landscape Horticulture Display!

• CDC Guidelines will be observed. Please wear a mask or one will be provided! Hand sanitizer provided throughout the event.

Free parking is another reason to attend. Hourly drawing

and door prizes will also be given away. Admission is only $5 per person with children

under 18 FREE.