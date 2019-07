KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For Allie G. Harrington, becoming a painter was something she always desired.

Between her marriage, kids and the hustle and bustle of life, she never found time to truly follow her dreams.

Then one day, that all changed. At the age of 72, she became a water color artist, fulfilling one of her dreams from adolescence.

Allie said, “it’s never too late to follow your dreams,” and encourages people with a dream, to stick with it because one day it will come true.