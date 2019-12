KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you still have some areas of your home that need decorated for the holiday season, we called on Jenny Parkhurst, the owner of The Backporch Mercantile to help us with some ideas. She shared some of her favorite decor traditions she uses in her own home.

Don’t forget, Santa is scheduled to visit The Back Porch Mercantile, December 14, 2019. Find more details here.