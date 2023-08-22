KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Barrelhouse Knoxville has announced the “Barbie-Themed Pop-up,” a unique and exciting fundraising event dedicated to supporting the Young Women’s Christian Association’s (YWCA) mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. This event is set to take place from August 21-30 at the Barrelhouse Knoxville.

On August 26, they will be hosting a beach-themed party, featuring local women-owned businesses as vendors, a DJ to set the rhythm, and engaging activities to raise funds for the YWCA.

Here are some other things to expect during the pop-up event:

Pink Paradise Transformation: Barrelhouse Knoxville will be turned into a pink paradise, a tribute to the iconic Barbie style that has captured hearts for generations.

Cocktails for a Cause: Guests can indulge in four Barbie-inspired cocktails and a mocktail, each creatively designed to honor the spirit of Barbie. With $1 from every drink sale dedicated to the YWCA, patrons will be sipping for a meaningful cause.

Selfie Museum Extravaganza: The event space will be ingeniously transformed into a selfie museum, showcasing the imaginative contributions of local women-owned businesses.

The Barbie-Themed Popup event aims to contribute significantly to YWCA’s ongoing efforts. The funds raised will support crucial programs and initiatives that empower women, provide shelter and resources for those in need, and create a more inclusive and just community.

Barrelhouse Knoxville invites everyone to join in the celebration, indulge in creativity, and make a meaningful impact through participation in the Barbie-Themed Popup. To learn more, visit Barrelhouse’s Facebook Page.