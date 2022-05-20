KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are needing a little R&R, we know just the place.

On the outskirts of Rugby, Tennessee Grey Gables Bed & Breakfast is ready to serve you. Your stay will include rooms filled with Victorian antiques, a light breakfast and top gourmet meal for dinner.

Owner, Linda Jones has published 2 cookbooks featuring some of her best dishes served at Grey Gables.

While you are lodging, be sure to get your shopping done too. Their sister store, R.M. Brooks is owned and operated by Linda’s daughter, Tiffany. You can find everything from apparel, food, and even repurposed one-of-a-kind items for your home at the store.

For more information and to book your next vacation, visit their website or give them a call at 423-628-5252.