MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For Paulette Apostolou, life was no longer the same after receiving the diagnosis of a lifetime.

In January 2016, Apostolou was diagnosed with cervical cancer. After treatment for illness, shortly thereafter, on March 25, 2016, Apostolou was cancer free.

Since her treatment, Apostolou has made it her mission to dedicate the rest of her life to educated women on the importance of cervical health and wellness.