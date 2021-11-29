NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is brightening up the city of Nashville with their 39th annual A Country Christmas holiday event.

If you head over to Gaylord Opryland during the holiday season, you can expect to see millions of Christmas lights, live entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Grammy Award-winning group The Oak Ridge Boys are returning to the resort this year for a 31-show residency. This year, Gaylord Opryland is introducing their new signature attraction called Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, the iconic Christmas holiday film. Some other highlights of A Country Christmas include private horse-drawn carriage rides, a nightly tree lighting and caroling on the Magnolia Lawn, the Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Breakfast, and a water attraction called SoundWaves.

To purchase tickets and find out more information about A Country Christmas, you can head over to the Gaylord Opryland website.