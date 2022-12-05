KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gift giving is what the holiday season is all about, but finding the perfect gift for family and friends is never easy. The Maker City is hoping to be your personal Santa this year with their Holiday Marketplace and their gift guide to help with everyone’s holiday shopping needs.

The Holiday Marketplace is where shoppers can find exclusive, homemade goods. It also offers the opportunity to support local makers. Every Monday through December on the Maker City’s Instagram, five or more items are chosen from area makers and featured in an interactive weekly online auction from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers will have the opportunity to bid on the item(s) that catches their eye during the 12 hour period, and 100% of the winning bid goes to the maker.

If browsing is more of your thing, the holiday gift guide offers plenty of locally-made items that will help you check off everyone on your list.