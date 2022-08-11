MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee has helped feed our community members for four decade. This is made possible by the work that happens in their warehouse.

Warehouse workers at Second Harvest are responsible for making sure that every item that comes into the facility is properly tagged and organized. Those items are then distributed to over 630 partner agencies like food shelters. Storyteller Allante Walker spent some time doing some warehouse work at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

If you are interested in working for this organization and making a difference in the community, you can head to the Second Harvest website for more information.