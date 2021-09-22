A day in the life of a Weigel’s employee

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Weigel’s is celebrating their 90th anniversary, and the family-owned business is looking to add on new members to their team.

As a staple in East Tennessee, Weigel’s strives to always have clean stores, fresh food and friendly customer service. Currently, they are looking to hire more cashiers, food service workers, and stockers as well as managerial positions. If you are interested in applying for a position at Weigel’s, you can head to WATE Who’s Hiring for more information.

