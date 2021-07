ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were arrested on Timberline Drive Wednesday in a traffic stop in which investigators found suspected drugs including multicolored forms of heroin, fentanyl, pills believed to be ecstasy, 1131 grams of methamphetamine, and a Glock pistol. The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office says they identified the vehicle from a tip that there would be a delivery of a large number of narcotics by a vehicle with Georgia registration.

The three suspects were identified as Matthew Cubbage (a.k.a. "T.J."), Misty Rowlls and Timothy Burke (a.k.a. "Tim"). HCSO said that Timothy "Tim" Burke had an active warrant out of Florida, while Matthew "T.J." Cubbage had an active warrant out of Ohio; however, neither man will be extradited from Tennessee.