KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A recap of the 15th annual Mardi Growl thrown in support of the Young-Williams Animal Center.

Once a year World’s Fair Park is taken over by an army of furry friends that parade through the streets of downtown Knoxville in all of the fluffy glory. But this uniquely Knoxville event that adds to our growing reputation as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country is more than just a celebration of our canine besties. Mardi Growl is also the largest fundraiser for the Young-Williams Animal Center and this year was a huge success. Although Mardi Growl 2022 is over, there are a variety of ways that you can volunteer your time, money, or services in support of all of the great work being done by Young-Williams Animal Center.

For more information on how you can get involved with a great cause visit the Young-Williams Animal Center website.