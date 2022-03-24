KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For 30 years the West Hills neighborhood has been nurturing Dogwood trees in hopes of making their community part of the Dogwood Trail program. On March 24th, their dreams become a reality.

The West Hills neighborhood formed over 30 years ago and when the community formed, a group of local gardeners took it upon themselves to plant the seeds of what would become the latest Dogwood Trail. The dogwood pink lines have been drawn, the blossoms are beginning to sprout, and on March 24th you can join Dogwood Arts as they celebrate the launch of the trail at John Bynon West Hills Park. The ribbon cutting will include food trucks, activities for the kids, and of course all of the dogwood trees that have been growing in the neighborhood over the past thirty years.

For more information visit the Dogwood Arts website.