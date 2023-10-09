PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a new, family holiday tradition, “Christmas at Array” might be worth adding to your annual festivities. This fun, family-friendly variety show in Pigeon Forge opens Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

“Array” features some of the area’s most talented musicians, singers and dancers, performing songs from all genres that span across the decades

There will be a showcase of festive lights and plenty of one-of-a-kind costumes to be in awe of. Christmas is coming and you and your family won’t want to miss singing all of your favorite holiday classics.

To learn more and to get tickets, visit Mountain of Entertainment’s website.