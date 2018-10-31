A Greystone Ghost Story Just In Time For Halloween
KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - Well There's nothing like a little ghost story to get you Halloween ready. And Legend has it that within the walls of the 19th-century landmark of Greystone Manor, The Home of WATE 6 On Your Side, there are paranormal spirits. This includes Major Eldad Camp, a union officer in the civil war, who built the house back in 1890.
As you can imagine a news crew working alongside paranormal spirits don't exactly sit well some of the staff. That's why the crew from Appalachian Paranormal Investigations (api) came to the Greystone in an overnight quest to find paranormal spirits. They explain all the findings to our Living East Tennessee crew.
